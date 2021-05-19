2,839 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 935,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,051,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66.

