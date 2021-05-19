29,860 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Danaher by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,714,000 after acquiring an additional 105,132 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $249.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

