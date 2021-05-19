$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report sales of $300.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.68 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 718,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,020. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

