$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post $310,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $350,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.54 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUTL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

