32,860 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

