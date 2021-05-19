$33.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post sales of $33.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $34.09 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $143.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $174.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.49 billion to $184.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $210.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

