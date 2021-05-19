$379.93 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post $379.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the lowest is $368.80 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $14,896,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.17. 845,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Hawaiian has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

