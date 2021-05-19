385 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,675 shares of company stock worth $8,396,931. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

