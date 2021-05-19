$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

