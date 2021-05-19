$40.04 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.07 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $158.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $715.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

In related news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,424 shares of company stock worth $10,581,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 988,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

