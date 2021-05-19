4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 4imprint Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 2,640 ($34.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.47 million and a P/E ratio of 326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,380.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,451.53. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

In other news, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75). Also, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.