$513.46 Million in Sales Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to post sales of $513.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.00 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $511.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,139. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 895.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 590,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. 39,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.