51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,635 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in 51job were worth $56,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in 51job by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 319,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 93,511 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of 51job by 50.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in 51job by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

