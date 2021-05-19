537 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

