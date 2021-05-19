547 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

SLQD stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $52.30.

