$661.10 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $661.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.20 million and the highest is $666.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $17,279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

