$688.42 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post sales of $688.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.68 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $524.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.07. The stock had a trading volume of 275,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

