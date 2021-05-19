70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$561.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.53 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised 70489 (PAA.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.