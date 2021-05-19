$760.45 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post sales of $760.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.51 million to $762.38 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 378,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

