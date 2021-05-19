7,722 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Acquired by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,614,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,580,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,497,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ remained flat at $$51.17 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

