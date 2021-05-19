905 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $7,244,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,986,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $326.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.
In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
