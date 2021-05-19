905 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $7,244,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,986,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $326.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

