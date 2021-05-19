$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post sales of $93.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year sales of $390.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,411,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.