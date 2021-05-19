9,925 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $117.06. 7,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $122.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

