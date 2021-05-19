A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 103,422 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $68.25. 4,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,803. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

