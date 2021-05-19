Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $87,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

