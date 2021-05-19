Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANF stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

