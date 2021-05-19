Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $283.01 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $189.92 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

