Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.66. 3,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,199. Accenture plc has a one year low of $189.92 and a one year high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.