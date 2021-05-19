Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 8.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $278.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,199. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $189.92 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

