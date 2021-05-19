Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.