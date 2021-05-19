ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.51

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 2193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $72,199,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $48,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $38,071,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $31,195,000.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

