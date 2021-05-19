ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.14

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 3748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

ADCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit