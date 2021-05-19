ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.14

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 3748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

ADCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

