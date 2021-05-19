Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $560.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $550.08.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $480.62 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.66 and its 200 day moving average is $479.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.