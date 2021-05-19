Adshares Price Tops $0.31 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Adshares has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $116,857.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,585,346 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

