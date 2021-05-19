Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.18

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

