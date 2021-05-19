AdvicePeriod LLC Has $14.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvicePeriod LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.