Adviser Investments LLC Has $286,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

