Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.