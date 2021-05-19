Adviser Investments LLC Sells 221 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

