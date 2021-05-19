Adviser Investments LLC Sells 696 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,701,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

