Adviser Investments LLC Takes $542,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,602,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,997,000.

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Roblox stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

