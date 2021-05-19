Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 164,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 327,389 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $30.00.

AEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Aegion alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Aegion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Aegion by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aegion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aegion by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Aegion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.