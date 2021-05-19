Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $10,015,000.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

AJRD stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

