Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $87.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.47% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $16,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $10,254,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $14,144,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $35,231,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

