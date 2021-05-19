Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

