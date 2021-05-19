agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE AGL opened at $31.19 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

