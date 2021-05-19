Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGYS stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,350. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.41.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

