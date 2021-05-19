Agree Realty Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.
Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,641. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $73.00.
ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.
In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
