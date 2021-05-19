Agree Realty Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,641. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.