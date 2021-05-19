Aigang (AIX) Reaches Market Cap of $78,550.88

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Aigang has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $78,550.88 and $230.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01302358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.41 or 0.10051065 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

