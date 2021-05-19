AKO Capital LLP Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AKO Capital LLP cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 144,621 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $318,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.84. 141,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,415. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.82 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.